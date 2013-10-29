Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama was poised to order a ban on spying on heads of allied states in response to a deepening diplomatic crisis over reports that the National Security Agency had for years targeted the cellphone of Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany. ()

* Microloans, born of anti-poverty efforts in developing countries, is attracting American clients who do not qualify for credit cards or traditional bank loans. ()

* Consol Energy Inc, the largest coal producer in the eastern United States, said on Monday that it was selling five highly automated mines - about half of its production capacity - to focus instead on natural gas and on mines that produce coal for export. ()

* Apple Inc now has more product offerings. And Apple now sells its products in more places. But for the third consecutive quarter, Apple does not have more profit. ()

* New ways to monitor students around the clock raise questions about whether educators can or should legally discipline children for online outbursts. ()

* In a shift away from robots made to perform in factories, designers are putting the "human" into humanoids so that they can safely interact in public. ()

* Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan, in testimony on Monday, forcefully defended Detroit's bankruptcy filing as a last-ditch effort to stem the city's decades-long financial decline. ()

* Marilyn Tavenner, who runs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will testify on Tuesday before a House panel on the problems with the health care website. ()

* A federal judge on Monday sentenced former Representative Rick Renzi to three years in prison for convictions on public corruption, money laundering and other charges, capping a corruption case prosecutors said began more than a decade ago. ()

* The autobiography of the pop star Morrissey, which has become a quick sensation in Britain, has found an American publisher. G.P. Putnam's Sons, an imprint of Penguin Random House, acquired the memoir, two people involved in the negotiations said on Monday. ()