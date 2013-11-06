Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A federal bankruptcy judge cleared the way for brokerage firm MF Global's roughly 20,000 customers to collect their full $1.6 billion in vanished money, covering the remaining shortfall. ()

* The government's $1.2 billion settlement with SAC Capital Advisors set a record for insider trading penalties.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday voted 3 to 1 to limit the size of any trader's footprint in the commodities market. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the commission, said on Tuesday that the new position limits would "help to protect the markets both in times of clear skies, price discovery functions, certainly, as well as when there's a storm on the horizon." ()

* Ford's plant in Genk, Belgium, is scheduled to close at the end of the year, but only after a long, bitter struggle that cost the company $750 million. ()

* Tesla Motors said it narrowed its third-quarter loss compared with the same period a year ago, as it sold more Model S all-electric luxury sedans. But Tesla said its fourth-quarter earnings would be similar to the third quarter as it continues to invest in research and development and build infrastructure. ()

* CBS News, under fire from critics who dispute details in a "60 Minutes" report on the Benghazi attacks last year that was broadcast on Oct. 27, aggressively defended the report's accuracy on Tuesday and the account of its main interview subject. ()

* On a day when consumers in Washington State were voting on whether to require food companies to label products containing genetically engineered ingredients, Cargill announced that it would begin labeling packages of ground beef containing what is colloquially known as pink slime. ()

* New York state financial regulators have subpoenaed about 20 companies that help New York's pension trustees decide how to invest the billions of dollars under their control to determine whether any outside advice is clouded by undisclosed financial incentives or other conflicts of interest. ()

* The private equity firm Brentwood Associates has won the bidding war for the Allen Edmonds Corp, the high-end men's shoemaker, ending a sale process that included suitors like Men's Wearhouse. ()

* Endo Health Solutions, a health care company known for its pain medication, has reached a deal to acquire a Canadian specialty drug company, Paladin Labs, for $1.6 billion in stock and cash. ()