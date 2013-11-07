Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Twitter's initial public offering, which values
the company at roughly $18 billion, is a sign of its maturity,
even as it combats slowing growth. ()
* Giant retailer Amazon announced a program to pay
independent bookstores to sell its e-books and popular reading
devices. ()
* Federal prosecutors and SAC Capital Advisors cleared a
legal hurdle on Wednesday after Judge Richard Sullivan said he
would sign off on the civil portion of the hedge fund's insider
trading guilty plea and roughly $1.2 billion penalty. ()
* Google said it would appeal a French court's
ruling that it strip from its search results nine images of the
former European racing chief Max Mosley. ()
* Certain products on the Walmart website displayed
wildly low prices Wednesday morning, such as a kayak for $11 or
a treadmill for $33, according to news reports and Walmart.
There was even a $579 projector available for $8.85. ()
* Time Warner reported mostly upbeat earnings on
Wednesday, and television was the biggest reason. The company
reported earnings of $1.18 billion for the third quarter of
2013, compared with $822 million for the same quarter a year
ago, a 44 percent increase. ()
* Video-rental chain Blockbuster will close the 300 stores
that it still has in the next two months, said the company's
owner, Dish Network. ()
* Wall Street's financial advisers, asset managers and
underwriting investment bankers can expect their 2013 bonuses to
rise as much as 15 percent, according to a closely watched
compensation survey to be released on Thursday. ()
* The move by the activist hedge fund Clinton Group to try
to oust senior executives at the Internet and shopping network
ValueVision is poised to become a bitter battle. ()