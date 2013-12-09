Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the
* Federal Reserve officials are in no hurry to retreat from
their bond-buying campaign to stimulate the economy and are
likely to postpone any cuts to the program until next year,
according to public statements by Fed officials and interviews
with some of them. ()
* Kevyn D. Orr, the man who must now revive Detroit,
commutes each week from Maryland to a cavernous old office
building here that seems to dare him to succeed: the former
headquarters of a company, itself recently in bankruptcy, that
once sold more than half of America's cars - General Motors
. ()
* The call went out on Twitter: "
* Eight prominent technology companies, bruised by
revelations of government spying on their customers' data and
scrambling to repair the damage to their reputations, are
mounting a public campaign to urge President Obama and Congress
to set new limits on government surveillance. ()
* Cellphone carriers last year answered at least 1.1 million
requests from law enforcement agencies seeking information on
caller locations, text messages and other data for use in
investigations, according to reports from the carriers. ()
* Last week, Bob Evans Farms announced that it had declined
to make strategic changes recommended by one of its biggest
investors. Now that investor, the hedge fund Sandell Asset
Management, plans to turn up the heat on the restaurant
operator. ()
* Comcast has hired JPMorgan Chase to advise it on a
possible bid for Time Warner Cable, according to people
briefed on the matter. ()
* China's exports rose more than expected last month,
government figures released Sunday showed, as resurgent demand
from consumers in the United States and the European Union
helped put the Asian manufacturing juggernaut on track for its
biggest annual trade surplus since 2008. ()
* Greece's Parliament early on Sunday approved a budget for
2014 which predicts a timid return to growth after six years of
recession despite the reluctance of many government lawmakers to
impose further cutbacks on a country reeling from economic
hardship. ()