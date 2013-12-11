Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the
* Mid- to high-end fashion brands are finding themselves as
acquisition targets. In the latest deal, private equity firm
Leonard Green & Partners agreed on Tuesday to buy Lucky Brand
Jeans from the Fifth & Pacific Companies, the clothier
formerly known as Liz Claiborne, for about $225 million. ()
* The United States and 11 other Pacific Rim nations said
they would not complete a sweeping deal to reduce trade barriers
by their own end-of-year deadline. ()
* The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a rescue plan
for the European Union's system for trading carbon-emission
credits. The lawmakers hope to revive prices for carbon credits,
which have been so low that the system is creating few
incentives for smokestack industries to cut back on their
emissions of greenhouse gases. ()
* New York State's top prosecutor is investigating why
American cellphone carriers have yet to embrace anti-theft
software on Samsung smartphones, raising questions
about possible coordination among the biggest carriers. ()
* Two weeks after naming a new chief executive, Walmart
announced on Tuesday that David Cheesewright, president
of several overseas divisions, would soon take on all of the
company's international operations. ()
* A new congressional report criticizes the federal
government for awarding tens of billions of dollars in contracts
to companies even though they were found to have violated safety
and wage laws and paid millions in penalties. Issued on behalf
of the Democratic senators on the Health, Education, Labor and
Pension Committee, the report cited examples over the past six
years. ()
* Wholesale businesses increased their inventories in
October by the most in two years as their sales rose sharply,
encouraging signs for economic growth in the final three months
of 2013. Wholesale inventories grew 1.4 percent in October, the
Commerce Department reported Tuesday. ()
* Advertising, journalism and technology continue to
converge. The latest example: Vice Media's acquisition of Carrot
Creative, a digital agency that creates apps, websites and games
for media companies and brands. In its new home, Carrot will
experiment with ways to distribute Vice's editorial content. The
agency will also focus on building digital initiatives for
brands that work with Vice. ()
* The Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in a knotty
environmental case over how to hold states responsible for air
pollution that drifts across their borders and causes harm in
downwind states. ()