* All across the country, booksellers have a Christmas wish:
that the e-book thrill is gone. There is reason to believe it
will come true. E-book sales have flattened in 2013, giving
publishers and bookstores hope that consumers' appetite for
print books will be renewed during the most crucial sales period
of the year. ()
* BigDog, Cheetah, WildCat and Atlas have joined Google's
growing robot menagerie. Google confirmed that it had completed
the acquisition of Boston Dynamics, an engineering company that
has designed mobile research robots for the Pentagon. The
company has gained an international reputation for machines that
walk with an uncanny sense of balance and even - cheetahlike -
run faster than the fastest humans. ()
* A proposed $745 million tie-up between the Chinese
supermarket operator Wumart Stores and C.P. Lotus, a retailer in
China controlled by the Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont,
has fallen apart after the two sides failed to agree on final
terms of the deal, both companies said Monday. ()
* Tim Armstrong, chief executive of AOL, is finally
winding down Patch, a network of local news sites that he helped
invent and that AOL bought after he took over. ()
* Budget Travel, the 15-year-old magazine that printed its
last issue in October 2012, has spent 2013 fighting to survive
in bankruptcy court. But it appears that Budget Travel may be
turning a corner as it has found ways to generate revenue
through digital subscriptions on iPad, Kindle, Nook and Android
devices. ()
* Airbnb, which lets travelers rent accommodations in
private residences worldwide, is introducing its first
integrated, national advertising campaign on Monday, using birds
and bird houses as a metaphor for its customers and their
accommodations. ()
* The bond between banker and diamond dealer has long been a
cozy one in an industry shaped by an insular culture of carats
and cash, secrets and intrigues, weddings and bar mitzvahs. But
lately those old bonds are dissolving in the packed square mile
of gem traders here that forms the hub of the global diamond
industry. A flurry of legal cases, investigations and leaked
bank documents have drawn attention to the opaque movement of
diamond-backed money. ()
* Established electronics retailers have gone to great
lengths in recent months to overhaul their stores. And the
heavyweights behind many of the devices - the Microsofts,
Googles and Intels - have moved to open retail stores of their
own. Behind all the investments in retailing is one of the
technology industry's favorite buzzwords: "user experience." ()