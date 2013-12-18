Dec 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* William Morris Endeavor, working with its private equity partner, Silver Lake Partners, beat out two other groups with an offer of about $2.3 billion for IMG, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the companies intend to announce the acquisition on Wednesday. ()

* Facebook is betting the patience of some of its users against the hundreds of millions of dollars it could make on video advertisements. The company will place video ads into some news feeds - the stream of items on a Facebook page - starting this week. ()

* A bipartisan tax-and-spending plan designed to bring some normalcy to Congress's budgeting after three years of chaos cleared its final hurdle on Tuesday when 67 senators voted to end debate on the measure and bring it to a final vote before it goes to President Obama for his signature. ()

* Frank Darabont, the creator of one of television's biggest hit shows, "The Walking Dead," escalated his long feud with the AMC network on Tuesday, charging in a lawsuit that he had been cheated out of tens of millions of dollars because of "self-dealing" by the network. ()

* President Obama has chosen a former Microsoft executive, Kurt DelBene, to replace Jeffrey Zients as head of the effort to finish repairs on the government's health insurance website, administration officials said on Tuesday. ()

* BP on Tuesday accused a Texas lawyer of fraudulently driving up its settlement costs in the 2010 Gulf Coast oil spill by claiming to represent tens of thousands of clients who turned out to be "phantoms." ()

* Some e-commerce marketers are having a challenging holiday season, and they blame Google for it. A change to Gmail that relegated retailers' emails to a separate inbox for promotions has had a big effect during the busiest shopping period of the year, according to three services that manage mass emails. And another change to Gmail, involving the way it shows images in messages, made it harder for retailers to track who opens their emails. ()

* The deal world remained muted this year in terms of big transactions and activity. According to Dealogic, the number of announced takeovers in the United States so far this year was down about 22 percent, while volume was $1.1 trillion, up about 15 percent from last year but still below the level in the years before the financial crisis. ()

* The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has tapped Susan Desmond-Hellmann, chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco, as the next chief executive of the charitable organization. ()