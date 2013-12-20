Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Millions of people facing the cancellation of health insurance policies will be allowed to buy catastrophic coverage and will be exempt from penalties if they go without insurance next year, the White House said Thursday night. ()

* The International Monetary Fund issued on Thursday a scathing report on Ukraine's financial situation, saying that the government of President Viktor F Yanukovich had largely abandoned much-needed economic reforms that it had agreed to undertake as part of a deal in 2010 that provided more than $15 billion in loans. ()

* The Wolf of Wall Street is about to have his day. The Martin Scorsese film about the Wolf - Jordan Belfort in real life, played by Leonardo DiCaprio - tells how Belfort swindled thousands of investors out of more than $100 million as head of a penny-stock boiler room in the 1990s. ()

*

* If President Obama adopts the most far-reaching recommendations of the advisory group he set up to rein in the National Security Agency, much would change underneath the giant antennas that sprout over Fort Meade, Md., where America's electronic spies and cyberwarriors have operated with an unprecedented amount of freedom since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. ()

* Governments, led by the United States, are increasingly demanding that Google remove information from the Web. The company received 3,846 such requests to remove 24,737 items in the first half of 2013, an increase of 68 percent over the second half of 2012, according to an update to Google's transparency report released on Thursday. Google complied with more than a third of all requests. ()

* Despite what has been a buoyant market for Chinese companies' share offerings in Hong Kong in recent weeks, shares in China Everbright Bank sank on their trading debut on Friday. Everbright Bank raised around $3 billion last week in an initial public offering - Hong Kong's biggest of the year - after pricing its shares at 3.98 Hong Kong dollars, or 51 U.S. cents, apiece, near the lower end of their marketed range. ()

* The battle for Telecom Italia's future heats up Friday when shareholders vote on whether to oust the company's board. Minority investors are seeking to combat a threat from the Spanish giant Telefonica, which has increased its stake in a holding company that owns around 22 percent of Telecom Italia.

* Following in the footsteps of companies like Google and Facebook, Verizon Communications is going to reveal more about what customer information it shares with the government. On Thursday, the company announced plans to publish its first transparency report, which will provide data on the number of law enforcement requests for customer information it received this year. ()