Dec 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After a flood of visitors to the HealthCare.gov site on Monday, White House officials established a 24-hour extension for consumers to sign up for Jan. 1 insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The grace period was the latest example of the administration's willingness to fiddle with deadlines that once seemed set in political concrete. ()

* Airlines are shrinking the size of their seats, raising revenue but also tensions between frustrated passengers. Over the last two decades, the space between seats, hardly roomy before, has fallen about 10 percent, from 34 inches to somewhere between 30 and 32 inches. Today, some airlines are pushing it even further, leaving only 28 inches. ()

* The Energy Department, environmental groups and the companies that deliver television signals to 90 million homes announced an agreement on Monday to tame "vampires," the term used for devices that use electricity even when they are turned off. Such devices, which include set-top boxes like DVRs, as well as cable and satellite receivers. The agreement will save consumers more than $1 billion a year, both government and industry officials said. ()

* SFX Entertainment Inc, a dance-focused new company founded by the media mogul Robert Sillerman, announced on Monday that it had struck a global marketing partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose brands also sponsor mainstream events like the Super Bowl and Major League Baseball games. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ()

* Hotels in the United States are offering rooms and meeting facilities for short periods, seeking to wring greater revenue out of their properties. American hotels like the Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea in New York and the Sofitel Miami are following the micro-stay model and appearing on day-use booking sites. ()

* Elliott Management, the New York-based hedge fund company founded by Paul Singer, reiterated Monday that it had no plans to participate in a tender offer by McKesson Corp for the German pharmaceutical wholesaler Celesio unless the deal was sweetened. The hedge fund has an economic interest of more than 25 percent in Celesio. ()