* Emails and other confidential documents show that JPMorgan
Chase and Co escalated what it called its "Sons and
Daughters" hiring program, adding the children of China's ruling
elite, and tracking how those hires translated into business
deals with the Chinese government. ()
* Democrats are hoping that a push to raise the federal
minimum wage and a campaign to place state-level wage proposals
on the ballot will help their chances in hotly contested
congressional races. ()
* Media conglomerate Time Warner Inc hopes to spin
off its Time Inc unit into a separate public company within the
next six months. ()
* The United States, the country that invented the Internet,
is falling dangerously behind in offering high-speed, affordable
broadband service to businesses and consumers, according to
technology experts and an array of recent studies. ()
* Twitter Inc is trading at a much higher valuation
than proven Internet powerhouses like Facebook Inc and
Google Inc. The company, which has released no major
news or financial information since its initial public offering,
has not stopped investors' exuberance about its potential to
eventually bring in billions of dollars from advertising,
coupled with Wall Street's penchant for hopping onto any fast
train, from propelling the shares to nosebleed levels. ()