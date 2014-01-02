Jan 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A legion of buyers, buoyed by a growing economy and a soaring stock market, are shedding whatever reluctance, or self-imposed restraint, they had during the recession by entering showrooms and leaving with trophy cars. ()

* Fiat SpA said it had reached an agreement to take full ownership of Chrysler Holding LLC in a $4.35 billion deal with the United Automobile Workers retiree health care fund. ()

* BATS, which has quietly moved closer to the top of the list of the largest stock exchange operators in the world in terms of value of shares traded, in the coming months is set to complete its merger with Direct Edge, in a deal that will turn it into what will most likely be the biggest stock exchange company in the United States, at least on some trading days. ()

* While global deal-making was basically flat for a fourth consecutive year, annual volume in the United States was up 11 percent in 2013 compared with the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters. ()

* Walter Mossberg and Kara Swisher, founders of the conference and news business All Things Digital, are expected to start their new venture, ReCode, on Thursday. ()

* WABC-AM (770), which is owned by Cumulus Media, will introduce a new lineup on Thursday that emphasizes live and local programming, as its two most popular hosts, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, move to a rival station, WOR-AM (710). ()