* The Senate confirmed Janet Yellen as the chairwoman of the Federal Reserve on Monday, marking the first time that a woman will lead the country's central bank in its 100-year history. ()

* A wave of frigid weather forced airlines to cancel flights, stranding passengers from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles. Compounding the issue were new regulations requiring more rest time for pilots beginning this year. ()

* National health spending grew slowly for the fourth consecutive year, increasing 3.7 percent in 2012 to $2.8 trillion, the federal government said Monday. But officials disagreed over whether the Affordable Care Act or lingering effects of the recession were primarily responsible for the trend.

* On Tuesday, jury selection will begin in Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan for the insider trading case against Mathew Martoma, a former trader at SAC Capital Advisors. The trial, which is expected to last nearly a month, will shed light on the role of the hedge fund owner -- Steven Cohen. ()

* Glenn Hadden, head of global rates at Morgan Stanley , left on Monday after three years at the firm, according to a company memo. Hadden, one of the bank's highest-paid executives, was asked to resign, according to a person briefed on the matter. Hadden was hired to revitalize Morgan Stanley's business that trades government bonds and other instruments but the division racked up sizable losses. ()

* Metro-North Railroad's president, Howard Permut, is stepping down, according to several sources with knowledge of the move, after a year marred by a train collision, a worker's death and the first passenger fatalities in Metro-North's three-decade history. ()

* AT&T on Monday announced a program called Sponsored Data, where businesses working with AT&T can pay for the data that is used to consume their content or services so that it does not show up on a customer's phone bill. AT&T named three initial partners for the program - Aquto, an ad platform that provides marketers tools to use sponsored data, Kony Solutions, which helps businesses develop apps, and health care company UnitedHealth Group. ()

* Samsung Electronics introduced four new tablets aimed at professional users, including two 12.2-inch tablets - the Galaxy NotePRO and the TabPRO. These are much larger than Apple's 9.7-inch iPad, Microsoft's 10.6-inch Surface 2 and Amazon's 8.9-inch Kindle Fire.