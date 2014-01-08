Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As part of a deferred-prosecution agreement, JPMorgan
Chase & Co will pay $1.7 billion to the Justice
Department for not maintaining proper anti-money laundering
controls and failing to file a "suspicious activity report" on
Bernard Madoff's account. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission charged Sensa Products,
L'Occitane, HCG Diet Direct and LeanSpa with
deceptively marketing weight-loss products, asserting they made
"unfounded promises" that consumers could shed pounds by using
their food additives, skin creams and other dietary supplements.
* An indictment by the Manhattan district attorney's office
charged 106 people in the largest fraud ever perpetrated against
the Social Security disability system. The scheme, stretching
back to 1988 and involving as many as 1,000 people, many of whom
are officers and firefighters already collecting pensions from
the city, is suspected to have cheated the federal government
out of about $400 million. ()
* The Senate voted to advance legislation extending expired
unemployment benefits. The three-month extension of benefits
passed on a vote of 60 to 37, and some of the six Republicans
who voted yes said they wanted the $6.4 billion cost paid for
through cuts elsewhere in the budget. ()
* While the federal government is spending more than $22
billion to encourage hospitals and doctors to adopt electronic
health records, it has failed to put safeguards in place to
prevent the technology from being used for inflating costs and
overbilling, according to a new report by a federal oversight
agency. ()
* A legal struggle over Utah's voter-approved ban on
same-sex marriage has catapulted the socially conservative state
to the center of the national debate over who should be allowed
to wed, and whether states have the right to limit marriages to
one man and one woman. ()
* A U.S. military helicopter crashed on the coast of eastern
England on Tuesday, and all four people aboard were believed to
have been killed, authorities said. The cause of the crash was
unclear. The helicopter was a United States Air Force HH-60 Pave
Hawk that was based at the Royal Air Force base in Lakenheath in
Suffolk, also in eastern England. ()
* Drawing on lessons from Hurricane Sandy, New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo outlined how the state would spend more than $16
billion in federal disaster aid on items like high-tech weather
stations and seals for entrances to subway stations. ()