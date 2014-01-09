Jan 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset
management company, agreed to end its practice of surveying Wall
Street analysts to get clues about their views on companies
before those changes are publicly issued. ()
* The Federal Reserve's decision in December to taper its
bond-buying campaign reflected increased confidence in the
economy and continued uneasiness about the stimulus effort,
according to an official account of the December meeting. ()
* IBM announced a separate business division for
Watson, its combination of powerful data-processing capabilities
and software, and $1 billion as investment for it. The new
division will have 2,500 employees, including programmers,
researchers and experts, and will be located near the East
Village in New York City.()
* T-Mobile US Inc said it would cover the
termination fees for individuals as well as up to five lines per
family for consumers who leave their carrier. Customers can
receive up to $650 in credit after trading in their phone. ()
* Macy's Inc reported solid holiday sales and
announced several cost-cutting measures, including plans to lay
off 2,500 employees. Macy's also said it would close stores in
certain locations early this spring - in Irondequoit, New York,
for example, and Murray, Utah - while opening Macy's and
Bloomingdale's stores in other areas. ()
* Barnes & Noble named Michael Huseby, the head of
its digital division, as its new chief executive, a job that has
been vacant since William Lynch abruptly resigned from the
company in July. ()
* Luntz Global's founder Frank Luntz is selling a majority
of his stake in the marketing consultancy firm to advertising
company MDC Partners. The Financial terms of the deal
were not disclosed. ()