Jan 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ford Motor, the second-largest American automaker
after General Motors, took the wraps off a radically
redesigned pickup truck at the annual Detroit auto show. Ford
will replace its F-150 truck's traditional steel body panels
with aluminum parts, which saves weight and improves fuel
economy. ()
* Charter Communications offered $37.8 billion to
acquire Time Warner Cable, the country's second-largest
cable operator. Including debt, the offer is valued at $61.3
billion. ()
* Japan's Suntory announced it would buy Beam Inc
, the maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, for $13.6
billion, in one of the biggest takeovers in the liquor business
in years which will transform it into the third-largest
distiller globally. ()
* Apple Inc is campaigning aggressively against a
court-appointed inspector, appointed to make sure that the
company complied with antitrust laws after it was found last
summer to have conspired with five publishers to fix prices for
e-books, saying he is intruding on operations. ()
* People signing up for health insurance through the
Affordable Care Act's federal and state marketplaces tend to be
older and potentially less healthy, officials said on Monday, a
demographic trend that could threaten the law's economic
foundations and cause premiums to rise in the future. ()
* House and Senate negotiators reached an agreement on a
trillion-dollar spending plan that will finance the government
through September, reversing some cuts to military veterans'
pensions that were included in a broader budget agreement last
month and defeating efforts to rein in President Obama's health
care law. ()
* FBI investigators do not believe Internal Revenue Service
officials committed crimes in the unusually heavy scrutiny of
conservative groups that applied for tax-exempt status, a law
enforcement official said on Monday. ()
* Google Inc agreed to pay $3.2 billion in cash for
Nest Labs, which makes Internet-connected devices like
thermostats and smoke alarms. ()