* Internet service providers are free to make deals with
services like Netflix or Amazon to pay to
stream their products to online viewers through a faster,
express lane on the web, a federal appeals court ruled. ()
* The World Bank, in its latest global growth forecast, said
it expects growth over all to increase to 3.2 percent in 2014
from 2.4 percent last year, and to maintain that level for the
next two years. ()
* Joel Ross, a prominent physician specializing in
Alzheimer's research, said in a jury trial that he shared
confidential information with former SAC manager Mathew Martoma
on more than one occasion. ()
* The three branches of the European Union government
reached an agreement on Tuesday night to more tightly regulate
the trading of derivatives and other complex instruments. ()
* Federal regulators revised a rule that would have forced
community banks to take write-downs on a security that many had
invested in before the financial crisis.
The revision to the Volcker Rule, announced by five
regulatory agencies, would permit banks to continue to hold on
to a special type of collateralized debt obligation. ()
* FirstEnergy Corp, one of the country's largest
electric companies, has agreed to work toward reducing its
carbon emissions in response to pressure from shareholders
including New York State and Connecticut pension funds, New York
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. ()
* Younger cybersecurity firms like FireEye Inc and
Palo Alto Networks Inc are competing with Symantec Corp
and McAfee for a greater share of a market that is
expected to swell to $87 billion by 2016, according to Gartner,
a research firm. ()