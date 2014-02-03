Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Not only could competitors in China cut into its potential market share there, but Imax Corp has charged in several courts that the Chinese system relies on technology that was blatantly stolen from its offices in Canada. ()

* Growth in China's service sector slowed to a five-year low in January, an official survey showed Monday, another sign of stuttering momentum that could deepen investors' concerns about emerging markets around the world. ()

* After disclosures about credit and debit card breaches at several major retailers, some shoppers are making the effort to use cash in lieu of cards. ()

* Steven Cohen's 22-year-old hedge fund, SAC Capital Advisors, is completing plans to change its name and its corporate structure by mid-March, according to people briefed on the matter. ()

* After reviewing Alitalia's books for more than a month, Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi said on Sunday that it was in serious negotiations over a possible investment in the troubled Italian airline, and it set a 30-day deadline to wrap up a deal.

* The financial downturn in Spain's newspaper industry has claimed its most prominent journalist to date, Pedro J. Ramírez, who was ousted as editor of El Mundo, the conservative newspaper he founded 25 years ago. ()

* As Jos. A. Bank continues to rebuff a hostile takeover bid by Men's Wearhouse, the clothier is exploring at least one alternative deal that would keep it independent. The company is in talks to buy Eddie Bauer, the outdoor clothing retailer, according to people briefed on the matter. ()

* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, a private equity giant with its hands in a range of businesses, from natural gas to maritime finance, has bought into a new sector: German soccer. ()