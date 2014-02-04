Feb 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* "Gig City," as Chattanooga is sometimes called, has what city officials and analysts say was the first and fastest - and now one of the least expensive - high-speed Internet services in the United States. ()

* Poor numbers on factory orders and car sales left investors wondering if their view of the economy was too rosy, and the three major indexes each fell more than 2 percent. ()

* The jury is expected to start deliberating on Tuesday in the trial of Mathew Martoma, a former top portfolio manager at SAC Capital Advisors, accused of using insider information to make trades. ()

* Hewlett-Packard Co has disclosed to the authorities that it found what it said were serious accounting errors at Autonomy, the British software maker it acquired in 2011, leading to a number of major revisions in the acquired company's financial report for 2010. ()

* The federal government said on Monday that it planned to require all new cars to broadcast their location, speed, direction and other data, and to receive similar data from other vehicles, to warn drivers of impending collisions. But regulators cautioned that any new rules would be years away. ()

* Automakers reported on Monday sharp declines in United States sales in January as a harsh freeze and winter storms thwarted purchases across much of the country. ()

* In what will be one of the most closely watched unionization elections in the South in decades, Volkswagen AG announced on Monday that the 1,600 workers at its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will vote next week on whether to join the United Automobile Workers. ()

* Barclays Plc's chief executive, Antony Jenkins, said Monday that he would forgo a bonus for 2013 in light of the bank's continued restructuring costs and litigation expenses. ()

* Warburg Pincus plans to announce that it will invest up to $100 million in Dude Solutions, a provider of cloud-based software that helps schools, hospitals and government agencies manage building maintenance. ()

* Smith & Nephew, the British medical technology giant, has agreed to buy ArthroCare Corp, an American specialist in sports medicine, for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. ()