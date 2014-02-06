Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CVS Caremark Corp, United States' largest
drugstore chain, announced on Wednesday that it planned to stop
selling cigarettes and other tobacco products by October. ()
* Despite the diminished state of late-night television and
technology that has altered viewing habits, the "Tonight" show
remains one of the signature franchises of broadcasting and
still carries unusual resonance with Jay Leno exiting the stage
for the last time on Thursday, making way for Jimmy Fallon. ()
* The American International Group is continuing its
quest to upend an $8.5 billion settlement between Bank of
America and a group of mortgage securities investors. ()
* After years in philanthropy, many wonder how Bill Gates, a
luminary of the tech world, will choose to position Microsoft
Corp going forward. The last time Bill Gates played an
active role at Microsoft, as chief software architect, he
witnessed the company muffing its earliest efforts to become a
major player in search, smartphones and tablet computers. ()
* Apple Inc has taken down one of the last
remaining iPhone mobile applications that allowed users to buy
and sell Bitcoin. The app, named BlockChain, had been downloaded
120,000 times, and was commonly used as a way to hold and spend
Bitcoins. ()
* Google Inc has agreed to a settlement with
European competition regulators that leaves the company with a
few bruises, yet victorious over all, and would end half a
decade of wrangles with antitrust authorities across the globe.
* Twitter has finally acknowledged what any
newcomer could have told the company within five minutes of
signing up: The messaging service is too hard to use. Discussing
the company's fourth-quarter results in a call with analysts,
Chief Executive Dick Costolo said that he was working on
improving its web software and mobile apps to make it easier for
new users to sign up and current ones to find the most relevant
information on topics they care about. ()
* The makers of the blood-thinning drug Pradaxa were so
worried that an internal research paper would damage drug sales
that some employees not only pressured the author to revise it,
but suggested it should be quashed altogether, according to
newly unsealed legal documents. ()
* The Coca-Cola Co agreed on Wednesday to buy a 10
percent stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, as it
seeks to cement ties with the fast-growing coffee company. ()
* Anheuser-Busch InBev, United States' largest
brewer, has agreed to buy the Blue Point Brewing Co in a move
that could help it capitalize on the popularity of craft beer.
* Investigators say they believe they have identified the
entry point through which hackers got into Target Corp's
systems, zeroing in on the remote access granted through the
retailer's computerized heating and cooling software, according
to two people briefed on the inquiry. ()
* Lazard Ltd said on Wednesday that its profits rose
35 percent in the fourth quarter, as it benefited from
improvements in its advisory and asset management businesses. ()
* Whether or not Mario Draghi and his European Central Bank
colleagues plan to do anything about it at the monthly meeting
Thursday, many economists are sounding the alarm. It is time,
they say, to act defensively against the danger of deflation. ()
* Growth picked up in the service sector in January, with
steady strength in private sector hiring, suggesting that the
severe winter weather over the last several weeks had a limited
effect on the economy. ()
* Investors' faith in Puerto Rico's debt appeared undaunted
on Wednesday after Standard & Poor's cut the island's credit
rating to junk a day earlier. ()