Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A confidential email has revealed that a top Chinese
regulator directly asked Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase's
chief executive, for a "favor" to hire a young job applicant.
The applicant, a family friend of the regulator, now works at
JPMorgan. ()
* The telecommunications, media and Internet industries will
be watching to see how Tom Wheeler, chairman of the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC), responds to last month's
federal appeals court decision that invalidated the rules
created by the FCC in 2011 to maintain an open Internet. ()
* Bill Keller, a columnist at the New York Times and its
former executive editor, will leave the paper to become editor
in chief of The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism
start-up focused on the American criminal justice system. ()
* Tim Armstrong, Chief Executive of AOL Inc, did an
about-face on Saturday, reversing an unpopular change in the
media company's employee benefits program and apologizing for
publicly singling out two families' health care issues as a
cause of those changes. ()
* Barclays Plc and British regulators are looking
into the possible theft of personal data concerning at least
2,000 clients after a British newspaper report. ()
* Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
told clients on Sunday that they should vote against Carl
Icahn's proposal calling for a $50 billion Apple Inc
stock buyback, giving the iPhone maker a notable new ally in its
attempts to beat back. ()
* Startups and much larger companies are taking increasing
advantage of a 2012 law that allows them to file for public
offerings while slowing the release of financial information. ()
* Morgan Stanley does not often appoint new members
to its operating committee, which made up of the top echelon of
the firm's leadership. On Friday, it added four new executives
to its most senior group of managers. ()