* Comcast Corp will announce a deal to acquire
Time Warner Cable in an all-stock deal that will unite
the biggest and second largest cable television operators in the
country, according to people briefed on the matter. ()
* Senate Republican leaders rescued a measure to raise the
nation's borrowing limit, overcoming a threatened filibuster to
clear the way for final approval. ()
* More than 1.1 million people signed up for health
insurance through federal and state marketplaces in January,
according to the government, and the number of young people
enrolling increased faster than that of any other group. ()
* Toyota Motor Corp is recalling all of the 1.9
million newest-generation Prius vehicles it has sold worldwide
because of a programming error that could cause their
gas-electric hybrid systems to shut down, the automaker said
Wednesday. ()
* The owner of WQHT-FM, the hip-hop station better known as
Hot 97, is buying WBLS-FM and one other station for $131 million
in cash, in a deal that will align some of New York's most
popular radio stations specializing in black music. ()
* The American Bankers Association announced on Wednesday
that it was dropping its lawsuit to block parts of the Volcker
Rule from going into effect after regulators modified what the
group found most objectionable. ()
* Kroger Co, the biggest supermarket operator in the
United States, faces a lawsuit claiming it deceived consumers by
marketing a store brand as products from humanely raised
chickens when the animals were raised under standard commercial
farming. ()
* George Canellos, the former co-chief of enforcement at the
Securities and Exchange Commission, announced on Wednesday that
he would be joining Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy as a partner
and global head of the firm's litigation department. ()
* The Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday that it plans
to partner with the technology accelerator TechStars to advise
and encourage 10 startups. Each company will receive $120,000
and work with Disney leaders like Chief Executive Robert Iger
for three months starting June 30. ()
* A total of 131 CEOs in the United States, mostly at public
companies, departed their posts in January, the highest monthly
total since February 2010 and 15.9 percent higher than the same
period last year, according to findings from Challenger, Gray &
Christmas, an outplacement firm. ()
* Standard Chartered Plc, the British bank that
earns most of its profit in Asia, is prepping its Swiss private
bank for a sale as it prunes its non-core operations, a
spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday. ()
* Grupo Bimbo, a large Mexican baking company, agreed on
Wednesday to buy Canada Bread, a baking company based in Toronto
that is 90 percent owned by Maple Leaf Foods, for $1.67 billion.
* The French specialty materials maker Imerys SA
said Wednesday that it had signed an agreement to acquire Amcol
International Corp for $1.6 billion in cash and the
assumption of debt. ()
* Société Générale said on Wednesday that it had swung to a
profit in the fourth quarter, as it booked fewer one-time items
than it did a year earlier. The French bank also said it would
raise its dividend. ()
* Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's biggest maker of
personal computers, reported Thursday it had made progress in
its plan to expand beyond PCs, even before a planned acquisition
of Motorola Mobility. ()