GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop, Korea won hit after Trump threat to trade pact
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.
* The Southwest Chief route, a lifeline to rural communities, is in danger if Amtrak cannot persuade three of the states it runs through to help fund track repairs and maintenance. ()
* After months of hype and hysteria that have driven up its price at a dizzying pace, Bitcoin recently encountered several hurdles that are likely to determine whether it makes it out of its early speculative phase to become a currency that people actually use, is supplanted by a rival or falls apart altogether. ()
* A group of investors led by an affiliate of Maurice Greenberg and the Swiss investment firm Partners Group announced on Monday that it had acquired MultiPlan. ()
* With Comcast Corp proposing to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, other companies that own cable networks are watching nervously, and may look to consolidate. ()
* Tom Steyer, a retired hedge fund manager, plans to spend as much as $100 million this year on a hard-edge campaign to pressure officials and candidates to support climate change measures. ()
* With their party on offense in its push to capture the Senate, Republicans say they are determined to avoid the mistakes and stumbles that Democrats exploited in 2010 and 2012.
