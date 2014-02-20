Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the
* The frenzy to acquire fast-growing technology startups
reached new heights on Wednesday as Facebook Inc
announced its largest acquisition ever, saying it would pay at
least $16 billion for WhatsApp, a text messaging application
with 450 million users around the world who pay little or no
money for it. ()
* When Federal Reserve officials last met at the end of
January, they were surprised by the strength of the economy,
cheered by the optimism of consumers and convinced they should
continue to dismantle the Fed's economic stimulus campaign,
according to an account the Fed released Wednesday.
* In a surprising move, Gap Inc informed its
employees on Wednesday that it would set $9 as the minimum
hourly rate for its United States work force this year and then
establish a minimum of $10 next year.
* Regulators are taking another crack at their effort to
keep the web free and open, introducing new rules that would
discourage Internet service providers from charging companies to
stream their movies, music and other content through a faster
express lane.
* Brian Moynihan, the chief executive of Bank of America
, received about $12.5 million in restricted stock grants
for 2013, according to a regulatory filing.
* Shares of Safeway Inc surged in after-market
trading on Wednesday after the supermarket chain disclosed that
it was "in discussions concerning a possible transaction
involving the sale of the company."
* Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, famous for their legal
battle with the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, have created a
financial index that provides a regularly updated figure for the
price of Bitcoin.
* A Brookings Institution study found that income inequality
was sharply higher in vibrant cities like New York than in
less-dynamic ones like Columbus, Ohio.