* Facebook Inc's agreement to buy the messaging
start-up WhatsApp for up to $19 billion is risky, but follows a
trend in valuing the number of users over revenue. ()
* Since the financial crisis, the Fed has engaged in an
aggressive stimulus campaign, which has helped lift stock and
bond markets, greatly enriching Wall Street in the process. Even
so, a surprisingly large number of investors and bankers remain
deeply skeptical - and even angry - about what the Fed is
doing.()
* Chickie's & Pete's, a chain of sports bars based in
Philadelphia, has agreed to pay $6.8 million in back wages and
damages for improperly taking tips from waiters and bartenders
and for violating minimum wage and overtime laws, the Labor
Department announced Thursday. ()
* Brookdale Senior Living and Emeritus Corp
announced on Thursday that they would merge in a deal valued at
$2.8 billion, including about $1.4 billion of Emeritus mortgage
debt. ()
* A former hedge fund analyst has been charged with stealing
confidential computer data from his previous employer, the
latest crackdown by the Manhattan district attorney on suspected
violations of cyber security. ()
* Juniper Networks, the networking equipment
company, said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with
the hedge fund Elliott Management to nominate two new directors
to its board and return more money to shareholders, avoiding a
possible proxy fight with the hedge fund. ()
* Nutritional supplements company Herbalife Ltd will
conduct a briefing on Friday to educate congressional staff
members about its business in what appears to be an effort to
ramp up its lobbying efforts in Washington. ()
* Sequoia Capital, the venture capital firm which invested
in WhatsApp, is poised to make as much as 50 times its money on
the Facebook deal, according to an estimate by DealBook and a
person briefed on the matter. ()
* Engaged Capital, the activist hedge fund that has been
pushing for change at Abercrombie & Fitch Co, stepped up
its fight on Thursday by nominating five director candidates
despite changes that the retailer had announced in recent weeks.