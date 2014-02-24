Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve pumped hundreds of billions of dollars
to nations to bolster global banks when dollars were scarce,
newly released transcripts of 2008 Fed policy committee meetings
reveal. ()
* An actuarial board is recommending a change in the
financial information given out by public pension plans, saying
more precise, meaningful information about the health of all
public pension funds would give citizens the facts they need to
make informed decisions. ()
* Comcast Corp and Netflix Inc announced
an agreement Sunday in which Netflix will pay Comcast for faster
and more reliable access to Comcast's subscribers. ()
* Yahoo Inc is starting to push into two of the
hottest areas of Internet advertising: stream ads and so-called
native ads, with the aim of making the ads on Yahoo just as
compelling and just as integrated with the news and information
people seek on the company's websites and mobile applications.
* Overtaken by new technology and shifting consumer habits,
telephone movie listing and ticket service Moviefone will be
disconnected. ()
* News organizations are rushing to form alliances with new
companies they hope can give them an edge in finding stories and
attracting younger viewers. ()
* Credit Suisse on Friday became the latest big
bank to admit wrongdoing to the Securities and Exchange
Commission, striking a deal over its failure to comply with a
cardinal rule of the financial industry. ()