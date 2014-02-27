Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The turn to bigger screens is a sharp departure from the dominant strategy of phone makers just a few years ago, when critics often mocked devices with big screens, joking that people would never buy them. ()

* Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are said to have issued a grand jury subpoena to Mt. Gox, while regulators in Japan weigh how to regulate Bitcoin. ()

* In the wake of the implosion of the Bitcoin trading platform Mt. Gox, countries like the United States and Japan are gathering data on virtual currency. ()

* Senators accused Credit Suisse of helping thousands of Americans hide billions of dollars in assets from United States tax authorities. ()

* Mythili Raman, an acting assistant attorney general overseeing some of the biggest investigations into Wall Street misdeeds, will soon depart the Justice Department. ()

* JPMorgan Chase and American Express said in statements on Wednesday that they oppose an Arizona bill that would let businesses there invoke religion to refuse services to gay and lesbian customers, according to Business Insider. ()

* The Blackstone Group is contemplating buying a roughly 20 percent stake in Versace at a valuation of about 1 billion euros, or $1.37 billion, in the latest sign that the finance industry's interest in high fashion shows few signs of abating. ()

* The investment profits generated by private equity, long a subject of debate in Washington, would be taxed at a higher rate under a proposal on Wednesday by the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. ()