* Accounts based on documents supplied by Edward Snowden say
images - many sexually explicit - were collected from Yahoo
users, even those not suspected of illegal activity. ()
* The instant growth in the oil-by-rail business is
increasing the oil supply, but also raising alarms. ()
* State and federal regulators are worried that Ocwen
Financial Corp is mishandling some of the mortgages it
services, citing examples of shoddy paperwork and faulty
technology. ()
* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has come under fire
after a documentary criticized its practice of holding whales in
captivity. Now, the company is firing back. ()
* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said on
Thursday that the Fed was looking closely at a recent run of
disappointing economic data as it considers how quickly to
retreat from its economic stimulus campaign. ()
* Scrambling to contain the expanding fallout from the
recall of about 1.4 million small cars because of a faulty
ignition switch, General Motors Co again apologized on
Thursday and said that it hoped to start repairing the cars in
early April. ()
* A British man has been charged with hacking into computer
servers belonging to the United States Federal Reserve, and then
widely disclosing personal information of people who use them.
* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc said on Thursday that
its board had rejected Men's Wearhouse Inc's latest
takeover bid, worth nearly $1.8 billion, but said that it was
willing to meet to try and agree on a higher price. ()