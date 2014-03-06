March 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A national safety agency sent the automaker a list of 107 compulsory questions about a defective ignition switch that has been linked to 13 deaths and the recall of 1.6 million cars. ()

* In an effort to curb illicit activity, Facebook will delete posts that seek to circumvent gun laws, restrict minors from viewing pages that sell guns and inform potential sellers that private sales could be regulated or prohibited where they live. ()

* John Travolta's mispronunciation of a name at the Oscars led the website Slate to create a feature to do the same with anyone's name - the kind of an interactive game now driving Web traffic. ()

* Three former top executives of Dewey & LeBoeuf, the giant law firm that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012, are expected to be charged with misleading other lawyers and lenders about the financial health of the firm. ()

* In a post on LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman criticized Carl Icahn's campaign against eBay, arguing that the assault is rooted in short-term thinking that runs counter to Silicon Valley's focus on long-term growth. ()

* The private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is making a bigger push into the North American energy business. ()

* While Paul Tudor Jones II can still claim long-term annual returns of close to 19.5 percent in his $10.3 billion flagship fund, Tudor BVI Global, it has been 11 years since he last hit that level. ()