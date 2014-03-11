March 11 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A House committee has started an investigation into the
response by General Motors and federal safety regulators
to complaints about faulty ignition switches that have been
linked to 13 deaths, officials said on Monday. ()
* Myriad Genetics Inc has suffered a setback in its
efforts to protect its main genetic test from competition. A
federal judge on Monday denied Myriad's request for a
preliminary injunction that would have immediately stopped a
rival company, Ambry Genetics, from offering similar breast
cancer tests. ()
* Puerto Rico is expected to sell about $3 billion in bonds
on Tuesday at interest rates that are considerably lower than
many investors in the municipal market had expected, providing a
rare bright spot for the cash-squeezed island. ()
* The Blackstone Group and private equity firm TPG
Capital are teaming up in a planned bid for
manufacturing company Gates Global Inc, a person briefed on the
matter said on Monday. ()
* The Obama administration on Monday withdrew a proposal
that would have allowed insurers to limit Medicare coverage for
certain classes of drugs, including those used to treat
depression and schizophrenia, due to pressure from patients,
pharmaceutical companies and members of Congress from both
parties. ()
* General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt
emphasized on the "culture of simplification", in a letter to
shareholders published on Monday. The effort to simplify
involves reducing the size of the finance unit, GE Capital.
GE Capital has been selling assets, including a Swiss
subsidiary whose initial public offering created a $1 billion
tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2013. ()
* U.S. fruit firm Chiquita Brands acquired Irish
rival Fyffes, which distributes fruits across Europe for
about $526 million. The all-stock deal will combine Chiquita,
with robust sales in the United States, with Fyffes, which is
stronger in Europe, to create a global banana production and
distribution company. ()
* Minerals Technologies said on Monday that it had
won a bidding war for Amcol International Corp, agreeing
to pay about $1.7 billion. ()
* Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said in
a television interview on Monday that he did not have a firm
grasp of Bitcoin, which has been much in the news after the
collapse of a major exchange, Mt. Gox, and after Newsweek
claimed to have found the currency's creator. ()