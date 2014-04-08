(Corrects to add link to the source material for the eighth
item)
April 8 The following are the top stories on the
* The stock market fell again on Monday, extending a sharp
sell-off that began last week. Biotechnology and internet stocks
pulled the market lower on Friday, and it was companies that
sell consumer discretionary goods and services that drove down
the market this week. (link.reuters.com/kas38v)
* Comcast Corp's $45 billion deal with Time Warner
Cable Inc will come up for its first Senate hearing this
Wednesday. U.S. regulators are likely to focus on how the merger
will affect the market for high-speed Internet, also known as
broadband, and how it will affect cable TV service. (link.reuters.com/zyr38v)
* Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will be
bought by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for about $5.6 billion in
cash and stock. Based on the closing price of Mallinckrodt
shares last Friday, the deal is worth $86.08 per share,
representing a 27 percent premium to Questcor's Friday close. (link.reuters.com/mas38v)
* Citigroup Inc will pay $1.13 billion to settle
claims by investors who demanded that it buy back billions in
residential mortgage-backed securities. The bank said on Monday
that it has reached a pact with 18 institutional investors to
make a binding offer to the trustees of 68 Citi-sponsored trusts
that bundled some $59.4 billion in home loans into securities
from 2005 to 2008. The offer - subject to approval by trustees
and the court - would release Citi from having to buy back
mortgages sold to the trusts. (link.reuters.com/cas38v)
* The Laclede Group said it will buy Energen Corp's
natural gas utility in Alabama in a deal valued at about $1.6
billion. Laclede is paying $1.28 billion in cash and assuming
about $320 million in debt. (link.reuters.com/ras38v)
* The Manischewitz Company, whose matzo and gefilte fish are
a staple of Seder tables around the world, is expected to
announce on Tuesday that it has been sold to Sankaty Advisors,
an arm of private equity firm Bain Capital. The deal may help
the 126-year-old company expand beyond the kosher aisle. (link.reuters.com/jas38v)
* SAC Capital Advisors has changed its name to Point72 Asset
Management. The retirement of the SAC name happened quietly over
the weekend. SAC's old website is no longer accessible. The new
site which went live on Monday afternoon, is fairly
minimalistic. (link.reuters.com/sas38v)
* Financial journalist Michael Lewis' new book, "Flash Boys:
A Wall Street Revolt" has revived a debate on taxing financial
transactions. Supporters argue that the tax would reduce risk
and volatility in the market and would also raise revenue for
public coffers. (link.reuters.com/nes38v)
* The World Wrestling Entertainment said on Monday
its subscription-only streaming video service is showing strong
support among its core audience, but reaction from Wall Street
investors was less enthusiastic when the company's stock dropped
14.7 percent on Monday. The company expects to exceed one
million subscribers within the next year. (link.reuters.com/gas38v)
