April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After years of legal skirmishes, four leading Silicon Valley companies are scheduled to go on trial next month on claims of conspiring to keep their employees down. (r.reuters.com/ban68v)

* The Californian city of San Bernardino, which had stopped making its required pension contributions in 2012, is in another fight with Calpers over skyrocketing pension costs that could embolden other municipalities seeking relief from crippling payments to the nation's largest public pension system. (r.reuters.com/kan68v)

* The Volcker Rule does not go into effect until 2015, but that hasn't stopped United States' big bankers and their supporters in Washington from trying to undermine it. The latest fight involves another complex Wall Street creation, a financial instrument known as a collateralized loan obligation. Big banks want to be allowed to own them but regulators say such holdings can be hazardous and may allow the banks to evade the Volcker Rule's prohibition on risky trading. (r.reuters.com/den68v)

* Many visitors at the New York International Auto Show have not lost their confidence in General Motors Co despite the company's long-delayed recall of millions of small cars for an ignition switch defect that General Motors has linked to 13 deaths and 31 accidents and has led to federal investigations, contentious hearings in Congress and mounting criticism from lawmakers and consumer advocates. (r.reuters.com/gen68v)

* Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian businessman who made billions brokering gas deals, now faces both a criminal indictment and a racketeering lawsuit in United States courts as middlemen like him have come under increased scrutiny for their business and political activities in the months after the Ukranian revolution. (r.reuters.com/ken68v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)