April 23 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The United States Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday
picked apart the government's case against two former hedge fund
traders, Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, questioning whether
the judge in the trial erred when instructing jurors. In an
hour-long hearing, a three-judge panel hinted that it might
overturn the convictions, the first real threat to Preet
Bharara's sweeping campaign as a United States attorney to root
out insider trading on Wall Street. (r.reuters.com/guz68v)
* After twice rejecting bids to unionize since 2009, JetBlue
Airways pilots overwhelmingly agreed to be represented
by the Air Line Pilots Association, the union said on Tuesday.
(r.reuters.com/kuz68v)
* Comcast Corp is laying the groundwork to divest
nearly four million subscribers as part of its efforts to
appease antitrust regulators scrutinizing the proposed
acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc. In one likely
situation, Charter Communications, which had been
trying to acquire Time Warner Cable, would become both a buyer
and partner to Comcast. (r.reuters.com/ruz68v)
* The Supreme Court signaled on Tuesday that it was
struggling with two conflicting impulses in considering a
request from television broadcasters to shut down Aereo, an
Internet start-up they say threatens the economic viability of
their businesses. (r.reuters.com/vuz68v)
* The pharmaceutical industry is regaining its swagger, as
companies turn to big and sometimes daring deals to expand and
reshape their operations. On Tuesday alone, pharmaceutical
companies announced $74 billion worth of potential deals,
including an unorthodox $45.6 billion bid for Allergan Inc
, the maker of Botox, and a flurry of swaps and sales
between Novartis AG of Switzerland and GlaxoSmithKline
Plc of Britain. (r.reuters.com/zuz68v)
* General Motors Co moved on Tuesday to prevent
future safety lapses by expanding its oversight of problematic
vehicles even as the automaker continued to take an aggressive
legal posture in dealing with its past missteps. General Motors
has asked a federal bankruptcy judge to dismiss dozens of
potentially costly lawsuits filed against the company over its
handling of a defective ignition switch in millions of cars, and
to bar similar cases in the future. (r.reuters.com/byz68v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)