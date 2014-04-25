April 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first alternative to the long-used Pap test as a primary screening method for cervical cancer, in the face of opposition from some women's groups and health organizations. The new test, developed by Roche Holding AG, detects the DNA of the human papilloma virus, which causes almost all cases of cervical cancer, in a sample taken from the cervix. (r.reuters.com/hyq78v)

* Lobbying efforts are likely to increase after the disclosure Wednesday evening that the Federal Communications Commission would soon release preliminary rules allowing for the creation of special, faster lanes for online content to flow to consumers - for content providers willing to pay for it. (r.reuters.com/jyq78v)

* In a move that raised the stakes for the government's crackdown on banks that sold the troubled mortgage investments during the financial crisis, the Justice Department made Bank of America Corp an opening settlement offer of roughly $20 billion several weeks ago, according to people briefed on the matter. (r.reuters.com/ryq78v)

* Mayor Ed Murray of Seattle said that his effort to build consensus behind raising the city's minimum wage to $15 per hour, more than twice the federal rate, had faltered amid continuing differences between business leaders and labor unions that had been advising him on the issue. (r.reuters.com/zyq78v)

* A day after Canada issued stringent new rules for the transportation of oil by rail, federal regulators in the United States said on Thursday that they would push forward their own tank standards next week, potentially resolving a critical safety issue that has been mired in regulatory limbo for years. (r.reuters.com/car78v)

* The panel charged with choosing the locations of four new casinos in New York State said on Thursday that 22 companies had submitted proposals, each paying an initial $1 million application fee, in the first step of what is expected to be an intense bidding process. (r.reuters.com/dar78v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)