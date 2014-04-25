April 25 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved
the first alternative to the long-used Pap test as a primary
screening method for cervical cancer, in the face of opposition
from some women's groups and health organizations. The new test,
developed by Roche Holding AG, detects the DNA of the
human papilloma virus, which causes almost all cases of cervical
cancer, in a sample taken from the cervix. (r.reuters.com/hyq78v)
* Lobbying efforts are likely to increase after the
disclosure Wednesday evening that the Federal Communications
Commission would soon release preliminary rules allowing for the
creation of special, faster lanes for online content to flow to
consumers - for content providers willing to pay for it. (r.reuters.com/jyq78v)
* In a move that raised the stakes for the government's
crackdown on banks that sold the troubled mortgage investments
during the financial crisis, the Justice Department made Bank of
America Corp an opening settlement offer of roughly $20
billion several weeks ago, according to people briefed on the
matter. (r.reuters.com/ryq78v)
* Mayor Ed Murray of Seattle said that his effort to build
consensus behind raising the city's minimum wage to $15 per
hour, more than twice the federal rate, had faltered amid
continuing differences between business leaders and labor unions
that had been advising him on the issue. (r.reuters.com/zyq78v)
* A day after Canada issued stringent new rules for the
transportation of oil by rail, federal regulators in the United
States said on Thursday that they would push forward their own
tank standards next week, potentially resolving a critical
safety issue that has been mired in regulatory limbo for years.
(r.reuters.com/car78v)
* The panel charged with choosing the locations of four new
casinos in New York State said on Thursday that 22 companies had
submitted proposals, each paying an initial $1 million
application fee, in the first step of what is expected to be an
intense bidding process. (r.reuters.com/dar78v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)