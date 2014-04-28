April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Charter Communications Inc is set to announce a roughly $22 billion deal with Comcast Corp on Monday that would bolster its subscriber base, people briefed on the matter said on Sunday. The three-part plan, which is scheduled to be announced along with Charter's first-quarter earnings, would allow the cable company to expand from its current largely regional presence to become the country's second-largest cable operator. (r.reuters.com/wuz78v)

* Pfizer Inc is close to publicly unveiling its interest in acquiring AstraZeneca Plc of Britain, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday, in what would be one of the biggest in an already swelling series of deal efforts among drug makers. (r.reuters.com/xuz78v)

* A Wall Street executive who helped Goldman Sachs Group Inc make more than a billion dollars betting against mortgages now wants to buy up troubled home loans. Donald Mullen, who was the architect of Goldman's trade against the housing market just before the financial crisis, is seeking to raise as much as $1 billion for a new fund. (r.reuters.com/zuz78v)

* The French government on Sunday sought to put the brakes on General Electric's bid for Alstom SA, one of the largest industrial companies in France, warning that national interest was in play and that the state would have a say in the outcome. (r.reuters.com/cyz78v)

* The deep recession wiped out primarily high-wage and middle-wage jobs. Yet the strongest employment growth during the sluggish recovery has been in low-wage work, at places like strip malls and fast-food restaurants. In essence, the poor economy has replaced good jobs with bad ones. That is the conclusion of a new report from the National Employment Law Project, a research and advocacy group, analyzing employment trends four years into the recovery. (r.reuters.com/myz78v)