May 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline snarled
in a regulatory and legal struggle south of the border, Canadian
oil companies are proposing many new and expanded pipelines that
would connect the oil sands fields with new markets in China and
across the world. The planned projects that would snake east and
west as well as south, could break the virtual United States
monopoly market for Canadian oil exports. (r.reuters.com/qyg39v)
* A string of departures from the Fed's seven-member board
over the last year has left the central bank on the verge of
operating with just three governors for the first time in its
100-year history. Three nominees are awaiting Senate
confirmation, but so are scores of nominees to other offices. (r.reuters.com/syg39v)
* AT&T is in talks to buy DirecTV for at least
$50 billion, and the two sides are actively working toward an
announcement. If completed, the deal would give AT&T, the
country's second-largest wireless carrier, control of the
country's largest satellite television provider, further
reshaping the rapidly changing telecommunications and television
industries. (r.reuters.com/vyg39v)
* Rejecting an unusual $50 billion unsolicited bid, Allergan
, the maker of Botox, said its best days were ahead of it
and signaled it would consider making acquisitions of its own as
it worked to stay independent. Allergan said the offer by
Valeant Pharmaceuticals and William Ackman
"substantially undervalues Allergan and is not in the best
interests of the company and its stockholders." (r.reuters.com/xyg39v)
* Pfizer Inc pledged on Monday to keep jobs in
Britain if it succeeds in taking over British drug maker
AstraZeneca Plc, and it questioned whether AstraZeneca
can stand on its own much longer. Pfizer's chief executive is
expected to appear before a parliamentary committee in London on
Tuesday as the American pharmaceutical giant tries to convince
British lawmakers that a Pfizer-AstraZeneca combination is
viable. (r.reuters.com/bah39v)
* Toyota said on Monday that it would allow a
battery-supply deal with Tesla Motors to expire this
year and would focus instead on building cars running on
hydrogen fuel cells, a next-generation technology that rivals
Tesla's all-electric systems. (r.reuters.com/gah39v)
* Since the financial crisis, the annual meetings of Wall
Street banks have become focal points for shareholder anger
about foreclosures, taxpayer bailouts and income inequality.
While gadflies and social activists have flocked to shareholder
meetings across corporate America for decades, banks' annual
meetings can be quite contentious. (r.reuters.com/hah39v)
