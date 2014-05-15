May 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Even though fast-food workers have staged several one-day
strikes in the last 18 months, the protests have not swayed
McDonald's or other major restaurant chains to raise
their employees' pay. So on Thursday, the fast-food workers'
movement wants to broaden its reach as it pushes for a
$15-an-hour wage that restaurant companies say is unrealistic.
The movement leaders say support protests will take place in 80
cities in more than 30 countries, from Dublin to Venice to
Casablanca to Seoul to Panama City. (r.reuters.com/rew39v)
* The New York Times dismissed Jill Abramson as
executive editor on Wednesday, replacing her with Dean Baquet,
the managing editor, in an abrupt change of leadership. Arthur
Sulzberger, the publisher of the paper and the chairman of The
New York Times Co, told a stunned newsroom that he had made the
decision because of "an issue with management in the newsroom."
(r.reuters.com/xyv39v)
* Citigroup Inc has fired 11 employees, including four
high-ranking executives in Mexico, in connection with a $400
million fraud involving a large Banamex client. The bank fired
many because they had not taken steps to detect the fraud or had
ignored warning signs about the client. (r.reuters.com/zyv39v)
* The ruling by Europe's highest court that Google
can be forced to remove links from certain searches will be
carried out by data privacy regulators at 28 different agencies
across the European Union. However, since the court gave the
agencies little guidance in applying the ruling, people in
different European countries could receive different treatment.
(r.reuters.com/baw39v)
* Macy's Inc reported a sluggish first quarter on
Wednesday, dampening hopes for more positive spring spending
news after an exceptionally frigid, difficult winter. It said
profit rose a modest 3 percent in the quarter but that sales
dropped 1.7 percent from the year before. (r.reuters.com/haw39v)
* The Retail Industry Leaders Association, along with
several top retailers, like Gap and Walgreen, on
Wednesday opened an intelligence-sharing center focused on the
prevention of cybercrimes against retailers. According to the
retail group, the center will allow retailers to share
information about data breaches and potential threats. (r.reuters.com/jaw39v)
* Valero Energy Partners reported a 28 percent drop
in first-quarter net income on Wednesday, as a rough winter
curbed demand for the petroleum products that flow through its
pipelines. The San Antonio company, spun out of the Valero
Energy Corp last year, reported net income of $10.5 million, or
18 cents per unit, in its first full quarter as a publicly
traded company. (r.reuters.com/maw39v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)