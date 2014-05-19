(Corrects link on BlackBerry item)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AT&T Corp agreed on Sunday to buy satellite
television operator DirecTV for $48.5 billion, trying to
tilt the balance of power with media companies as the market for
broadband internet and video shifts. With the acquisition, AT&T
becomes the latest telecommunications giant seeking to establish
an even greater reach. (r.reuters.com/qen49v)
* BlackBerry Ltd's partnership with Foxconn
Technology Group, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc's
iPhones and iPads, comes at a critical time for the Canadian
firm. Although sales of the company's devices have plummeted
globally in recent years, the revenue from the phone business
remains vital as John Chen, BlackBerry's chief executive, tries
to shift the organization's focus to services and software. (r.reuters.com/maq49v)
* Pfizer Inc has again raised its offer for
AstraZeneca PLC, making what it said was a final effort
to bring the giant British drug maker to the negotiating table.
The latest offer, made Sunday evening, is worth about $119
billion. It comes after AstraZeneca's rejection of several
private and public offers from Pfizer. (r.reuters.com/wen49v)
* Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell five office
properties in the Boston area for $2.1 billion, disposing of
part of a sprawling real estate portfolio it bought before the
financial crisis, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday.
(r.reuters.com/zen49v)
* Deutsche Bank, the largest German bank, said on
Sunday that it would raise roughly $11 billion in new capital
from existing shareholders and the royal family of Qatar,
responding to regulatory pressure on banks to reduce risk. (r.reuters.com/dun49v)
(Compiled By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)