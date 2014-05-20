May 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As part of a deal announced on Monday, Credit Suisse
met the demands of federal prosecutors, agreeing to
one count of conspiring to aid tax evasion in a scheme that
"spanned decades." Credit Suisse, which has a giant investment
bank in New York and whose chief executive is an American, will
also pay about $2.6 billion in penalties and hire an independent
monitor for up to two years. (r.reuters.com/cut49v)
* Opponents of the consolidation in the telecommunications
industry - including on Capitol Hill - latched onto the AT&T Inc
and DirecTV deal, arguing that such rapid merging
in the markets for cable television, high-speed Internet and
telephone service should lead regulators to hit the brakes on
all such deals. But while both sides declared that the latest
deal helped their cause, antitrust experts said the truth was
more murky. (r.reuters.com/qut49v)
* General Motors Co on Monday hired one of its former
executives to manage public relations and help steer it through
a safety crisis linked to 13 deaths. GM said that Tony Cervone,
who spent a decade with the automaker before leaving in 2009 and
who has worked with its current chief executive, Mary Barra,
will join the company immediately as its senior vice president
for global communications. (r.reuters.com/gut49v)
* The Obama administration's first transportation secretary
is joining Meridiam, an investment concern focused on public
infrastructure projects, the firm plans to announce on Tuesday.
Meridiam is expected to say that it has hired the former cabinet
official, Ray LaHood, as a senior adviser to the firm's North
American operations. (r.reuters.com/hut49v)
* Target Corp's former chief executive received $13
million in compensation in his last year at the company's helm,
down from $20 million the year before, according to regulatory
documents filed on Monday. The company's filings indicated that
the significant reduction in Gregg Steinhafel's pay package
resulted from shareholders' complaints that Steinhafel made too
much money relative to the company's performance. (r.reuters.com/tut49v)
