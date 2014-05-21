May 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Justice Department indictment released on Monday - which
accuses five Chinese military personnel of data thefts attacks
on United States Steel Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc
, SolarWorld AG and United Steelworkers union
- reads like a chronology of most of the major trade disputes
between the United States and China in the last five years. (r.reuters.com/zac59v)
* Just two weeks after Target Corp's chief
executive, Gregg Steinhafel, resigned, the company said that
Tony Fisher, the president of Target Canada, would be replaced
by Mark Schindele, senior vice president for merchandising
operations. The company made the announcement the day before it
is set to report its earnings for the first quarter. (r.reuters.com/bec59v)
* During his eight years as steward of the world's largest
economy, Ben Bernanke's salary was about $200,000 a year. Now he
makes that in just a few hours speaking to bankers, hedge fund
billionaires and leaders of industry. This year alone, he is
poised to make millions of dollars from speaking engagements. (r.reuters.com/hec59v)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's biggest bank,
will provide $100 million to help debt-ridden Detroit with
housing repairs, blight removal, job training and economic
development projects over the next five years, according to two
people with direct knowledge of the plans. (r.reuters.com/jec59v)
* A day after Credit Suisse Group AG pleaded
guilty to tax evasion in the United States, the Swiss bank says
that it is able to conduct its business as normal despite its
criminal conviction. Swiss officials and investors seemed to
welcome the fact that the resolution allows the bank to put the
matter behind it. (r.reuters.com/mec59v)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)