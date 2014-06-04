June 4 The following are the top stories on the
* As the financial sanctions that the United States imposes
on foreign governments have become vastly more sophisticated,
the Obama administration has deployed them more and more often.
(r.reuters.com/wab89v)
* Officials at General Motors said an internal report
on faulty ignition switches tied to 13 deaths would exonerate
the company's chief executive. (r.reuters.com/hyz79v)
* Economists fear that an outbreak of ultralow inflation
across the 18-nation euro zone is doing more harm than good to
the bloc's economic recovery. (r.reuters.com/zab89v)
* BNP Paribas SA, under investigation for doing
business with Sudan and other countries that the United States
has blacklisted, is hashing out the final details of a criminal
guilty plea for its parent company. BNP showed prosecutors a
memo, drafted around 2004 by an outside law firm, that
essentially authorized the bank to process certain transactions
for Sudan, as long as BNP's employees in New York were not
involved in the arrangement. (r.reuters.com/deb89v)
* The Commerce Department on Tuesday imposed steep duties on
importers of Chinese solar panels made from certain components,
asserting that the manufacturers had benefited from unfair
subsidies. The duties will range from 18.56 to 35.21 percent,
the department said. (r.reuters.com/feb89v)
* Automakers announced robust sales in the United States in
May as several reported double-digit growth over last year -
including General Motors, which continued to post strong
results despite a widening recall crisis. (r.reuters.com/heb89v)
* As more middle-class Indians are able to afford costlier
products, they drive the demand for organic, fair-trade and
artisanal items. (r.reuters.com/keb89v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)