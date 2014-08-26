Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Twitch, the most
popular website for watching people play games for $1 billion.
To win in its bid for Twitch, Amazon had to outmaneuver a who's
who of the tech world, including Google Inc, strongly
suggesting that these companies think the era of video-game
viewing is just starting. (nyti.ms/1t7O53I)
* The long fight over Hewlett-Packard Co's $11.1
billion purchase of Autonomy got a new wrinkle on Monday, which
might spell more legal pressure on Autonomy executives. On
Monday, Judge Charles Breyer of United States District Court in
San Francisco said that HP and the lawyers suing the company
must file a revised proposed settlement agreement. (nyti.ms/1p6dLG2)
* A group of hedge funds, including George Soros's Quantum
Partners and Kyle Bass's Hayman Capital, is seeking a 226
million euro ($298.4) interest payment on Argentine bonds from
Bank of New York Mellon that was blocked by a United
States judge last month. (nyti.ms/1APjBEE)
* Ann Inc, the parent company of the Ann Taylor
stores, is being pressed to explore options, including a sale by
the activist investor Engine Capital and the hedge fund Red
Alder. In a letter made public on Monday, Engine Capital and Red
Alder said they believed that the company could be worth $50 to
$55 a share to an acquirer, or a 33 to 46.5 percent premium to
its stock price as of Friday.(nyti.ms/1BX8kmZ)
* A cashless society is still a long way off, but automated
machines that turn traditional money into virtual currency are
cropping up across the globe. The trend has come to New York -
Flat 128, a retailer that sells British jewelry and accessories
in the West Village, is home to the first such machine in
Manhattan and is becoming a destination for Bitcoin enthusiasts.
Yet this new Bitcoin ATM is only a means for users to deposit
cash and convert it to Bitcoins for their accounts; it does not
offer cash withdrawals. (nyti.ms/1t81YP6)
* DraftKings, a fantasy sports site, is expected to announce
that it has raised $41 million in a new round of financing. The
investment was led by the Raine Group, a merchant bank that
specializes in media and technology deals, and included three
existing investors Redpoint Ventures, GGV Capital and Atlas
Venture. (nyti.ms/1pb2ydm)
* Governor Jerry Brown of California on Monday signed into
law a measure that requires smartphones sold in California to
include smarter antitheft technology, a feature that lawmakers
hope will help reduce phone theft. The bill, introduced by State
Senator Mark Leno and sponsored by George Gascon, San
Francisco's district attorney, requires a so-called "kill
switch", which would render a smartphone useless after it was
stolen, to be included on all smartphones sold in California
starting in July 2015. (nyti.ms/1t7Z0KK)
* Thousands of hours of television programming are becoming
available to rerun on digital networks and cable channels after
new residual agreements between studios and Hollywood's three
largest guilds. The shows now freed from "residual gridlock"
include old broadcast series like "Charlie's Angels" and "The
Flying Nun" and newer made-for-cable programs like "Breaking
Bad" and "Sons of Anarchy," according to John Weiser, president
of United States distribution for Sony Pictures Television. (nyti.ms/1APmEwr)
(1 US dollar = 0.7575 euro)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)