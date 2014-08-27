Aug 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Detroit prepares to defend its plan next week to exit bankruptcy, city leaders have received an unusual offer: Why not mortgage all the Van Goghs, Picassos and other works in the Detroit Institute of Arts? A company called Art Capital, which makes loans backed by artwork, has told the city it is willing to lend it up to $3 billion, roughly 10 times the exit financing Detroit is now contemplating, using the museum's art as collateral. But the city's response is silence. (nyti.ms/1tBtQtM)

* Allergan Inc, the Botox maker fending off a hostile takeover attempt by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing Square Capital Management, has set a date for a special meeting at which shareholders will have the opportunity to vote out a majority of the board. In a filing with the Delaware Chancery Court, Allergan said the meeting would take place on Dec. 18. (nyti.ms/1ryIcfQ)

* Google Inc announced Tuesday that it bought Boston-based Zync Inc, the maker of Zync Render, a "cloud-based rendering software." Google wouldn't say how much it paid for Zync. The company will integrate Zync's data and technology into the Google Cloud Platform, and move off Amazon.com Inc Web Services. (nyti.ms/1syGo2c)

* A cross-border fast-food deal has united Warren Buffett with one of his favorite investors. Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, is helping finance Burger King Worldwide Inc's $11.4 billion takeover of the Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons Inc by buying $3 billion of preferred shares in the new company. (nyti.ms/XQVDee)

* Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting System division said on Tuesday that it was offering buyouts to about 600 employees, the first step in an ambitious effort to overhaul a portfolio of cable networks that have struggled with declining ratings at a time of intense competition for viewers. Layoffs and additional cost-cutting measures will follow, according to an internal memo announcing the buyouts. (nyti.ms/YWQEsE)

* Volvo AB on Tuesday introduced its first vehicle designed and built under Chinese ownership. The vehicle, a seven-seat sport utility vehicle known as the XC90 that will go on sale in April, is probably a make-or-break model for Volvo. (nyti.ms/1qKeyxX)

* Michael Lucarelli, the director of market intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn and Associates, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of insider trading for buying and selling stocks based on information in news releases his company had prepared for its clients, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Preet Bharara, the United States attorney in Manhattan, said in a statement. (nyti.ms/1zBUTVN)

* The Swiss private bank Pictet Group reported its financial results publicly for the first time in its 209-year history on Tuesday, showing a profit and highlighting continuing changes in Switzerland's traditionally secretive banking culture. (nyti.ms/1tEZy8F)

* Governments should ban the use of electronic cigarettes in public places and outlaw tactics to lure young users, the World Health Organization said in a report released on Tuesday that calls for some of the toughest measures yet proposed for the increasingly popular devices. It also expressed "grave concern" about the growing role of the powerful tobacco industry in the e-cigarette market. (nyti.ms/1qsW1tG)

