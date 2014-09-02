Sept 2 The following are the top stories on the
* SolarWorld Americas, the largest manufacturer of solar
panels in the United States, has asked the Commerce Department
to investigate claims that Chinese military personnel broke into
the company's computers and stole documents important to its
business and its long-running trade dispute with China. (nyti.ms/1q54sM5)
* The next round of strikes by fast-food workers demanding
higher wages is scheduled for Thursday, and this time labor
organizers plan to increase the pressure by staging widespread
civil disobedience and having thousands of home-care workers
join the protests. (nyti.ms/1lv2Wm5)
* The shipbuilding and engineering arms of the Samsung Group
announced a plan on Monday to merge by the end of the
year, in another sign that restructuring is gaining speed at the
company, South Korea's largest conglomerate, in apparent
response to the faltering health of its leader. (nyti.ms/1ozc447)
* Public pension funds have major stakes in American
companies moving overseas to cut their tax bills. But they are
saying little about the strategy, which could hurt the nation's
tax base. (nyti.ms/W4bdBD)
* Neil Woodford, an influential fund manager in Britain,
said on Monday that he had sold his stake in the British bank
HSBC Holding Plc over concerns about rapidly escalating
fines by regulators in the banking industry. (nyti.ms/1q2jhyU)
* The Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday that it
had agreed to sell its Mexican packaging operations to Crown
Holdings Inc in a deal that valued the business at about
$1.2 billion. (nyti.ms/W1d6io)
