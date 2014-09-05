Sept 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After pitting five potential host states against one
another in a quest for hundreds of millions of dollars in
incentives, Tesla Motors Inc said Thursday that it had
struck a deal with Nevada for construction of its sprawling
factory to build batteries for electric cars and the power grid.
(nyti.ms/1qsjADc)
* A federal judge determined that the BP Plc's
conduct made it chiefly responsible for the oil well blowout in
the Gulf of Mexico that killed 11 workers. United States
District Court Judge Carl Barbier opened the possibility of $18
billion in new civil penalties for BP, nearly quadruple the
maximum Clean Water Act penalty for simple negligence and far
more than the $3.5 billion the company has set aside. (nyti.ms/1u4g3Mz)
* On Tuesday, Apple Inc will unveil a set of
long-anticipated products: two iPhones with larger screens and a
wearable computer that the media has nicknamed the iWatch. The
so-called smartwatch, which is expected to include fitness
tracking and wireless payment, will be the first new product
unveiled under Chief Executive Tim Cook, who replaced Steve Jobs
in 2011. (nyti.ms/1qiKJZo)
* The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the
first of an eagerly awaited new class of cancer drugs that
unleashes the body's immune system to fight tumors. The drug,
which Merck & Co Inc will sell under the name Keytruda,
was approved for patients with advanced melanoma who have
exhausted other therapies. (nyti.ms/1vUL9s3)
* Puerto Rico's electric power authority, which has been in
negotiations with lenders over its debt burden, said on Thursday
that it had hired the consulting firm AlixPartners to supervise
its restructuring. (nyti.ms/1txvYEw)
* A federal panel is proposing to assign MetLife Inc
to a club it does not want to join, by initially voting on
Thursday to deem it a "systemically important financial
institution" and thus subjecting it to more intensive regulation
than most other life insurers. (nyti.ms/1Cw7XQD)
* Hackers breached security at the website of the
government's health insurance marketplace, HealthCare.gov, but
did not steal any personal information on consumers, Obama
administration officials said Thursday. (nyti.ms/1o3Ylms)
* Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank,
said on Thursday that the bank would soon start to buy bonds
that are backed by loans made to consumers and companies. He did
not say how much the central bank would be willing to spend on
these loan-backed bonds. But the purchases could make up a
substantial share of the roughly 1 trillion euros, or $1.3
trillion, that Draghi implied that the bank was prepared to
spend. (nyti.ms/1Cw9pm4)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)