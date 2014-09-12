Sept 12 The following are the top stories on the
* The U.S. government was so determined to collect the
Internet communications of foreign Yahoo customers in 2008 that
it threatened the company with fines of $250,000 a day if it did
not immediately comply with a secret court order to turn over
the data. The threat, which was made public Thursday as part of
about 1,500 pages of previously classified documents that were
unsealed by a federal court, adds new details to the public
history of a fight that unfolded in secret at the time. (nyti.ms/WQtemY)
* RadioShack Corp, the struggling electronics
retailer that is quickly running out of cash, said on Thursday
that it might have to file for bankruptcy protection, or even
liquidate, if it cannot arrange a lifeline. (nyti.ms/1uyuqbo)
* Chinese regulators fined Volkswagen AG and
Fiat's Chrysler for violating antitrust laws,
announcing on Thursday the first monetary penalties against
large multinational carmakers swept up in a broad investigation.
The fines, which totaled $46 million, were the latest in a
series of tough measures by China against what it considers
monopolistic practices. (nyti.ms/1tOxwdm)
* Subprime lenders have surprised everyone in recent years
by churning out billions of dollars in loans that have not led
to a pileup of bad debts. But this month, some signs have
appeared that suggest subprime lenders are pushing this spree to
the limit. The problems are occurring when they extend credit to
particularly risky borrowers or make loans that are harder to
repay. (nyti.ms/YC2o40)
* For the banks and credit card networks, Apple Pay could
threaten some revenue streams, as the technology giant looks to
assume a more central role in the financial universe. But the
eager participation of banks and card companies suggests both
Apple Inc's clout, and the recognition among financial
institutions that they face broader challenges from upstart
technology ventures, many of which are not as eager or willing
as Apple to work with the incumbent financial industry. (nyti.ms/1AEL8Xt)
