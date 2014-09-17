Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal auto safety regulators came under scrutiny in a Senate hearing on Tuesday for their role in General Motors' failure to promptly report and recall cars with defective parts. (nyti.ms/1DgiCzv)

* A Frankfurt judge granted a reprieve to Uber, the online transportation service, setting aside a temporary injunction issued two weeks ago restricting the company from operating a novel car-sharing service across Germany. (nyti.ms/1s5XZDf)

* A federal judge on Tuesday upheld the Obama administration's effort to rein in the sort of overseas trading that imploded in the financial crisis, upending Wall Street's plan to roll back the regulatory overhaul. The overseas trading case centers on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's so-called cross-border guidance, a July 2013 document that outlined how to apply United States regulations to foreign banks and American banks doing business abroad.(nyti.ms/1r7hwBe)

* David Tovar, the vice president for corporate communications at Walmart, was forced to resign after the retailer discovered that he had lied about receiving an art degree from the University of Delaware. (nyti.ms/1r7ieyt)

* The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Tuesday chose Wynn Resorts as the winner of the sole license for a casino in the lucrative Boston area. Wynn's proposal for a $1.6 billion glassy casino at a chemical landfill in the blue-collar town of Everett beat out a proposal by Mohegan Sun for a project in nearby Revere at the fading Suffolk Downs thoroughbred raceway. (nyti.ms/1BKZfg6)

* China became on Wednesday the latest country to embrace economic stimulus measures, as its central bank reportedly agreed to lend 100 billion yuan ($16.28 billion) apiece, to each of the country's five main banks. (nyti.ms/1DhEbjb)