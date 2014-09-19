Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese Internet
juggernaut, raised nearly $21.8 billion in its initial stock
sale on Thursday, as investors flocked to buy a piece of the
company that is poised to continue dominating China's burgeoning
e-commerce industry. The company priced its shares at $68 each,
at the top end of an already raised range. At that level, the
online market operator will have a market value of about $168
billion. (tinyurl.com/lyyu85o)
* Lawrence Ellison on Thursday announced his retirement as
chief executive of Oracle Corp, a company he founded in
1977 that has transformed the way businesses use technology and
made him one of the world's richest people. The move, effective
immediately, is one of the last times that one of the tech
industry's first generation of celebrity executives is exiting
the role of chief. (tinyurl.com/m2dyelh)
* Home Depot Inc said on Thursday that the account
information of 56 million cardholders was compromised in what is
the largest known breach of a retail company's computer network.
(tinyurl.com/oy2fgck)
* Despite being ordered twice by Congress to come up with
training requirements for commercial truck drivers, the
Transportation Department has yet to do so, leaving Americans
sharing the road with big-rig operators who spend only 10 hours
in a classroom before hitting the highways. (tinyurl.com/n8c4deg)
* Argentina is holding a gun to the head of Citigroup Inc
, a lawyer for the bank told a three-judge panel in
Manhattan on Thursday. The bank has found itself in an awkward
position: It must decide between defying a New York court order
or a sovereign government, a move that it says would result in
"grave sanctions" from Argentina. (tinyurl.com/kty7xkd)
* The Federal Reserve has reprimanded the United States unit
of Banco Santander SA of Spain for paying a cash
dividend to shareholders even though it was forbidden to do so.
After failing the Federal Reserve's stress test in March,
neither Santander Holdings USA nor any of its subsidiaries was
authorized by the Fed to pay a dividend. (tinyurl.com/kgrtvbk)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)