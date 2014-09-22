Sept 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The market debut of the Alibaba Group, the Chinese Internet titan, hit the stock markets like a meteor last week, and thanks to $500 million in investments made in Alibaba in 2011 and 2012, American investment firm Silver Lake now sits on a stake worth more than $5.1 billion, after having reaped $278.8 million by selling a fraction of its holdings.(nyti.ms/1tRanG0)

* Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said late on Sunday it would buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion, including the assumption of debt. (nyti.ms/1wExBi1)

* EMC Corp, the computer storage company now facing pressure from a big activist hedge fund, had held discussions with Hewlett-Packard about a merger, though those talks have since ended, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1qlyLJC)

* Governor Jerry Brown of California has signed several bills to help build the market for electric cars in his state, two days ahead of speaking alongside world leaders at the United Nations this week for a summit meeting on climate change. The legislation is designed to make electric cars more affordable for low-income residents, and the intent is to have at least one million zero-emission and near-zero-emission vehicles on the state's roads by 2023. (nyti.ms/1tRd8qC)

* As magazines and newspapers continue to lose print readers, they are scrambling to secure customers for their digital products, and are finding them increasingly through social media. Pinterest has forged close relationships with magazines, especially those focused on women, who make up 71 percent of Pinterest users. It is a leading driver of traffic to certain magazines, and in some cases - like Self - it serves as a bigger source of reader referrals than either Facebook Inc or Twitter Inc. (nyti.ms/1B0J6RD)

