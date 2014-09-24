Sept 24 The following are the top stories on the
* President Obama, emboldened by his use of executive powers
to fight climate change at home, challenged China on Tuesday to
make the same effort to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions and
join a worldwide campaign to curb global warming. (nyti.ms/1wL6DVX)
* Maurice R. Greenberg, 89, the former American
International Group Inc chief executive, who still holds
a large stake in the insurance company, filed a lawsuit on
behalf of fellow shareholders that accuses the government of
shortchanging the AIG in its 2008 bailout.(nyti.ms/ZJu0Vc)
* The three largest soda companies - The Coca-Cola Co
, PepsiCo Inc and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- have pledged to cut the number of sugary drink
calories that Americans consume by one-fifth in about a decade,
through a combination of marketing, distribution and packaging.
(nyti.ms/ZcC7cO)
* After 26 years within the Royal Bank of Scotland Group
, the Citizens Financial Group, the American
retail bank, is setting off on its own. The bank raised $3
billion in its initial public offering on Tuesday, valuing
itself at $12.9 billion, which was below expectations. (nyti.ms/1rjpx4q)
* Tiger Global Management, the $15 billion investment firm
that has invested in the likes of the Alibaba Group IPO-BABA.N
and the sunglasses maker Warby Parker, has begun raising a $1.5
billion fund, just five months after raising another $1.5
billion vehicle, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.
(nyti.ms/1rmH0KH)
* A week after Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, the German e-commerce
giant, announced plans for an I.P.O. that could value the
company at up to $7.3 billion, Rocket Internet, another
Berlin-based Internet company, said on Tuesday that its own
public offering could value the company at up to $7.8 billion.
(nyti.ms/1xbZWiQ)
