* Yahoo Inc has sold Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
shares worth $6 billion after taxes, and its remaining
stake is valued at $36 billion. Yet Yahoo's shares have tumbled
more than 8 percent since then, highlighting the peculiarly
difficult crossroad that now confronts Yahoo and its chief
executive, Marissa Mayer. (nyti.ms/1roQ2qs)
* Just a little more than a year after pulling back from
South America, Sequoia Capital, the Silicon Valley venture
capital firm, has led a new $13.8 million round in Nubank, a
financial services start-up based in Sao Paulo. Its latest
investment in Brazil comes despite recession and political
uncertainty with presidential elections coming next month. (nyti.ms/YgIryW)
* The hedge fund seeking to replace Darden Restaurants Inc
board, Starboard Value, received support from two
leading proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services
and Glass Lewis, which both recommended that Darden shareholders
vote for the fund's proposed slate of directors at an upcoming
meeting in October. (nyti.ms/Zftheg)
* Fairholme Capital Management, one of Sears Holding Corp's
largest shareholders, said on Thursday it was unable to
reach an agreement with the real estate firm, St. Joe Co
, to participate in the loan. Fairholme was in
discussions with St. Joe to contribute up to $100 million,
according to a filing on Sept. 18 with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. (nyti.ms/1yts0Qm)
* Robert A. Eckert, former chairman and chief executive of
Mattel Inc, has joined the middle-market private equity
firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe as an operating partner. (nyti.ms/1ytsdD8)
* The United States dollar, after one of its most prolonged
weak spells ever, has now re-emerged as the preferred currency
for global investors. Across trading desks in New York, London
and elsewhere, analysts are rushing to raise their dollar
forecasts based on the resurgence in the American economy.(nyti.ms/1sw09MM)
* Chrysler, a unit of Fiat SpA, said on Thursday
that it would recall 349,442 vehicles worldwide for faulty
ignition switches that could cause cars to suddenly turn off
while driving, adding to the recent wave of automobile recalls
related to ignition problems. (nyti.ms/1ytslT8)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)